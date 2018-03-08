Hubbell argues Iowa not investing enough in education - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hubbell argues Iowa not investing enough in education

By Carl Norquist, Producer
During a campaign stop in Sioux City today, Iowa governor candidate Fred Hubbell said he's fully committed to funding the state's public school system.

He says it's an investment into the future of the state and that the 1% allowable growth increase, which was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, today, just isn't enough. 

"1% percent is not adequate when school costs are going well above 1%." says Hubbell "That just means we are underfunding our schools and we are going to have to make some cuts and increase classroom size and let go of teachers and reduce classes. That's not how we invest in our state."

Hubbell is one of seven Democrats seeking the gubernatorial nomination.

They'll face off in a primary on June 5.
 

