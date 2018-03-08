Sioux City Symphony part of Celtic-themed performance

The Sioux City Symphony's next performance will be a festive one.



This Saturday, the symphony will be backing the group "Cherish the Ladies" for a Celtic performance.



A story will be told through the show along with the music and dancing.



At 5:30pm snacks and beverages will be served.



The concert will follow at 7:30pm.



"The entire evening is one of the most entertaining performances I've ever seen when it comes to Celtic music. There's a wonderful, beautiful balance of tradition with all of their performances. They've all studied classically within the traditional instruments." said Ryan Haskins, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Music Director.



To buy tickets you can call (712) 277-2111.