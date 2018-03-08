Sioux City Symphony part of Celtic-themed performance - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Symphony part of Celtic-themed performance

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Symphony's next performance will be a festive one.

This Saturday, the symphony will be backing the group "Cherish the Ladies" for a Celtic performance.

A story will be told through the show along with the music and dancing.

At 5:30pm snacks and beverages will be served.

The concert will follow at 7:30pm.

"The entire evening is one of the most entertaining performances I've ever seen when it comes to Celtic music. There's a wonderful, beautiful balance of tradition with all of their performances. They've all studied classically within the traditional instruments." said Ryan Haskins, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Music Director.

To buy tickets you can call (712) 277-2111.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.