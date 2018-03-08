Crew continue renovations at Arnolds Park Amusement Park

One of Siouxland's biggest summer attractions is getting a facelift

Crews continue to make good progress as some significant renovations continue at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

Jill Harms, President of the board of directors of Historic Arnolds Park, Inc. tells KUOO radio that work on this phase of the project is headed down the home stretch.

"The team is meeting weekly and checking off the list and things are going right as planned, even with a few weather setbacks we are on schedule," says Harms "The pavilion and the museum will be completed by the first week of June. So we are happy, we're excited and can't wait to show it off to the community. Then this fall we'll start working on the Roof Garden."

This current phase of construction also includes renovations to the Pavilion.

Previously phases included new restrooms, upgrades to infrastructure, and construction of an additional parking lot.