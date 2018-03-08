Morningside women win NAIA opener for 15th straight year

Morningside won their opening game at the NAIA II Women's Basketball Championship for the 15th year in a row, 97-69, over Rio Grande, Ohio. The Mustangs are now 36-12 all-time in the national tournament.

20th-ranked Rio Grande led 23-22 after one quarter. Morningside outscored the RedStorm 26-15 in the second quarter to lead by 10 at the half 48-38. The lead increased to 21 points after three quarters.

The GPAC Player of the Year, Madison Braun, led Morningside with 27 points. Sydney Hupp added 15 and Sierra Mitchell scored 14 for the 13th-ranked Mustangs, who improved to 22-11. Rio Grande finishes 30-4.

The Mustangs will play the winner of the game between 4th-ranked Saint Xavier (IL) and Tabor of Kansas at 8:45 pm on Friday. Morningside is in the tournament for the 16th time and is seeking their fifth NAIA national title.