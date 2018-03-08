Ponca & BRLD move into C2 semi; Wynot out in D2 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ponca beat Perkins County, 72-29, on Thursday in Lincoln. Ponca beat Perkins County, 72-29, on Thursday in Lincoln.

--NEBRASKA BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT, LATE SESSION

Ponca 72 Perkins County 29 F  
BR/LD 48 Elmwood-Murdock 47 F/OT  
Riverside 54 Wynot 48 F 

