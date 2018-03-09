President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet

Posted:
(NBC News) -

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to halt missile tests and move toward getting rid of his nuclear program ahead of a face-to-face meeting with President Trump.

The news came in a White House announcement from South Korea's national security adviser.

"He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," said South Korea's Chung Eui-Yong.

In a tweet, President Trump called it "great progress," but insisted sanctions will remain.

On Capitol Hill Republicans said it's a sign the maximum pressure campaign is working.  Democrats called it a significant opportunity, but worry the president could go off script.

