President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet

According to a South Korean Official, President Donald Trump Intends to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un sometime before May.

According to a South Korean Official, President Donald Trump Intends to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un sometime before May.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to halt missile tests and move toward getting rid of his nuclear program ahead of a face-to-face meeting with President Trump.

The news came in a White House announcement from South Korea's national security adviser.

"He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," said South Korea's Chung Eui-Yong.

In a tweet, President Trump called it "great progress," but insisted sanctions will remain.

On Capitol Hill Republicans said it's a sign the maximum pressure campaign is working. Democrats called it a significant opportunity, but worry the president could go off script.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2Hh6vIT