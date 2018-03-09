Paul Manafort is now on double house arrest

President Trump's one-time Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort was in a Virginia courtroom Thursday where he was was indicted on charges of failing to pay taxes and bank fraud.

Manafort now has to wear two different ankle bracelets for two different jurisdictions.

He was previously indicted in Washington, D.C. by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, unrelated to Thursday's charges.

Thursday's 32-count indictment includes 16 counts related to false individual income tax returns and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

The trial date is set for July 10.