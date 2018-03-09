IRS scam robocalls target consumers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

IRS scam robocalls target consumers

Posted:
(NBC News) -

It's tax season, which also means it's the season of tax scams.

Phone lines across the country were inundated by robocalls last month, a new national record of 2.75 billion calls.

There has been a spike in reports of IRS robocall scams as we enter the height of tax season.

These scammers try to trick consumers into thinking there is a problem with their taxes as a way to steal financial information.

Don't respond to any calls claiming to be from the IRS, you will receive a letter with any tax information.

And never give your personal information over the phone to anyone you don't know.

