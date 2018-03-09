Brett Funke

Brett, an Iowa native, grew up in the towns of Glenwood and Carroll, Iowa. He has been an avid sports fan and player all of his life. Brett and his father have had a lot of great adventures taking bus trips around the country visiting Major League Baseball games.

Brett has played sports for as long as he can remember, his favorite being football which he played three years of semi-professional football with the Iowa Sharks.

In his Sophomore year of high school, a Carroll television producer started a program with a group of students at his school teaching them how to shoot video, and edit stories. This is where he got hooked on being behind the camera, and with the support of his loving mother and step-father, Brett was able to purchase his first professional camera which allowed him to cover events and weddings while still attending high school. He never stopped learning about cameras and eventually went on to attend Western Iowa Tech Community College for Independent Filmmaking. He had the great opportunity to work with a fantastic group of filmmakers out of Los Angeles on a film called The Midnight Swim which can be found on Netflix.

Knowing that filmmaking in Iowa wouldn't make for a full-time career he began looking for a career that would allow him to be behind the camera, and he landed a job as a production assistant at another news station. In his almost three years of his TV career, he was a production assistant, director, and then a producer. After a year of producing he realized he missed his passion for being behind the camera and made the move to be a photographer at KTIV News. Brett is also an FAA Part 107 Commercial Licensed Drone Pilot for KTIV News 4 and brings you a unique perspective on news stories with the SkyLink 4 Drone.

Brett has lived in Sioux City for the last seven years and plans to be here permanently with his lovely wife Ann. Outside of work he enjoys watching movies, flying his drone, collecting vintage film equipment, and tinkering with anything electronic.



Follow Brett on Twitter @BrettKTIV4.