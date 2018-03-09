Travis Hoffer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Chief Photographer

Travis Hoffer

Travis Hoffer Travis Hoffer

Travis is a Sioux City native that now resides in the town of Akron, Iowa with his three children Anastasia, Quentin, and Elijah. This is his second time at KTIV, the first was from 2007 to 2009 serving as Editor and Photographer, and now working as Chief Photographer and Editor. He first became interested in broadcasting by working as a DJ at a variety of radio stations in the area.

Some of his favorite assignments have been covering the 2008 election including all of the candidates and then President Bush's visit to Sioux City, an award-winning story he shot with Al Joens about a jukebox repairman, and a recent trip to Minneapolis to cover Super Bowl LII.

In his spare time, Travis enjoys working on home improvement projects and attending rock concerts. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.