Travis Hoffer

Travis is a Sioux City native that now resides in the town of Akron, Iowa with his three children Anastasia, Quentin, and Elijah. This is his second time at KTIV, the first was from 2007 to 2009 serving as Editor and Photographer, and now working as Chief Photographer and Editor. He first became interested in broadcasting by working as a DJ at a variety of radio stations in the area.

Some of his favorite assignments have been covering the 2008 election including all of the candidates and then President Bush's visit to Sioux City, an award-winning story he shot with Al Joens about a jukebox repairman, and a recent trip to Minneapolis to cover Super Bowl LII.

In his spare time, Travis enjoys working on home improvement projects and attending rock concerts.