Julie Ebel joined KTIV as the Content Manager in December of 2017. She is also the scheduler for Around Siouxland.

Julie Ebel grew up in Hartley, Iowa. Until recently she lived in Lake Park but has now moved to Sioux City. Julie went to Broadcasting school at Iowa Lakes Community College and interned at KTIV in the Creative Services Department. Returning to KTIV is like returning home.

Julie loves the fast pace, on the go, and constant movement of the newsroom. She likes every day to be busy, fun, challenging and strives to “live life” every day. She is a proud of mother of two, Hailey and Spenser. She is also a proud a grandmother of Finnley.

Julie is a two-time cancer survivor and enjoys being active. Julie is always on the go and in her "spare time," you can find her in either Ames, Sanborn, or Okoboji. Julie is active with many community organizations including Bettering Siouxland, Relay for Life and Mobile Foodbank. She spends her free time with her family, friends, and grandson! She loves her at least yearly trips to Las Vegas.



Call Julie at 712-226-5435 or email her at jebel@ktiv.com.