Producer

Phillip Prather

Phillip Prather had joined KTIV in January of 2018 as a morning producer. 

Phillip was born in Kansas City, Kansas to a pair of Methodist ministers and moved around the Midwest a lot staying mostly in the state of Nebraska.  He had graduated high school in Ida Grove, Iowa and graduated from Western Iowa Tech with a degree in independent film.

Shortly after graduating Phillip had started work at the ABC affiliate in Sioux City as a production assistant which had given him experience and an inside sight to the workings of a news station.

In his spare time, Phillip enjoys playing video games and watching videos on history and politics.

