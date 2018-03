M&M's wants you to decide which one of its new limited-edition flavors should stay in stores.

The three new crunchy, dark chocolate flavors include: espresso, raspberry and mint.

The crunchy candies will be available April 1 but voting begins now.

You can click and pick your favorite flavor online or text "vote" to 84444.

Results will be announced in August.

The winning flavor will be sold throughout the U.S. for 18 months.



