Sunshine and more mild conditions arrive for our Friday

More warming will be taking place as we closeout the workweek across the region as a warm front continues to stay situated to our west. This will allow southerly flow to pump in some mild conditions today and into the weekend. A weak wave of energy looks to ridge along this boundary which could spark up a few flurries early on today. Clouds will then be on the decrease with some sunshine expected to take back over this afternoon. Highs will be climbing back toward 40° across SUX Metro with some warmer conditions to our SW. 30s look to hang on throughout the Iowa Great Lakes region. Temperatures progress upward again Saturday, topping out fairly close to where we should be for this time of the year.

We can expect many of us to surge into the middle and upper 40s with highs near 40 across NE Siouxland. A cold front then looks to approach early Saturday giving us more clouds as well as a chance for a light wintry mix of precip. By the overnight, lows will be cooling down enough to support a changeover to snow with accumulations generally around an inch or less. Some lingering snow is possible into our Sunday before moisture pulls out by midday. A much quieter pattern then takes over as we step into next week with high pressure dominating. Spring-Like highs will be seen throughout the region with temps closing in on 60° by the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer