'One Book One Siouxland' book announced

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The month of April will be packed full of events for those who love reading in Siouxland.

This years 'One Book One Siouxland' book has been announced. 

Readers will be able to read the book 'Hidden Figures' and enjoy conversations with other Siouxlanders throughout April. 

On April 5th those who join in on reading the book will be able to hear from NASA's own Ruth Jones. 

Other events throughout the month include live storytelling and a panel of Siouxland women who have helped to shatter the glass ceiling. 

"Hidden figures really firs in this year, you know, with the continued rise and popularity of women going into STEAM fields. Kind of the whole idea of maker spaces, 3-D printing and really kind of a lot of hands-on learning and education," says Kelsey Patterson, Reader Services Specialist 

The Sioux City and South Sioux City libraries will have extra copies of the books on hand. 

