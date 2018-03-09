National Day of Unplugging - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

National Day of Unplugging

(NBC News) -

People around the country are preparing to shutdown, at sundown for the National Day of Unplugging. 

National Day of Unplugging is all about disconnecting from devices and reconnecting with people.

The 24-hour initiative is hosted by "reboot" - a cultural nonprofit working to affirm the value of Jewish traditions in the modern world.

Organizers want participants to take advantage of the device-free day to unwind, reflect and connect with loved ones. 

The "mobile movement" begins Friday at sundown and ends Saturday at sundown. 

