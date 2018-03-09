Experts have some tips on how to survive losing that precious ex - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Experts have some tips on how to survive losing that precious extra hour of sleep

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

Most of the nation will spring forward, turning clocks ahead by one hour.

But that means losing an hour of precious sleep.

Experts at Vanderbilt University say you can get through the time change without becoming a zombie.

First, try going to bed 15 minutes earlier Friday and Saturday night. 

And though it may be tempting to sleep your Sunday away, it can make getting up on Monday even harder.

So limit yourself to a short afternoon nap.

Experts also recommend getting out in the sun because light can help regulate the body's internal clock.

