Experts have some tips on how to survive losing that precious extra hour of sleep

First, try going to bed 15 minutes earlier Friday and Saturday night.More >>
First, try going to bed 15 minutes earlier Friday and Saturday night.More >>
It's through a program called SPEAK OUT!, teaching patients to speak with more intent.More >>
It's through a program called SPEAK OUT!, teaching patients to speak with more intent.More >>
But it is not a done deal. Now the vote goes to the seven individual county board of supervisors.More >>
But it is not a done deal. Now the vote goes to the seven individual county board of supervisors.More >>
Elderly adults with high cholesterol may have a lower risk of cognitive decline.More >>
Elderly adults with high cholesterol may have a lower risk of cognitive decline.More >>
Researchers say structural differences in the eyes of children, may make them more vulnerable to light.More >>
Researchers say structural differences in the eyes of children, may make them more vulnerable to light.More >>
Many kids got into methadone, a narcotic used to treat adults addicted to painkillers.More >>
Many kids got into methadone, a narcotic used to treat adults addicted to painkillers.More >>
Medicare will start mailing out the new cards in April.More >>
Medicare will start mailing out the new cards in April.More >>
Over the counter medicines such as antihistamines, nasal sprays and saline rinses can help ease symptoms of runny nose, repetitive sneezing, swollen eyes and headaches, but for those with serious allergies, there are allergy tests and shots.More >>
Over the counter medicines such as antihistamines, nasal sprays and saline rinses can help ease symptoms of runny nose, repetitive sneezing, swollen eyes and headaches, but for those with serious allergies, there are allergy tests and shots.More >>