Kacena announces bid for re-election to Iowa House - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Kacena announces bid for re-election to Iowa House

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Iowa State Representative Tim Kacena announced today he will seek re-election this year. 

Kacena represents District 14, which covers the western and northern parts of Sioux City for the Iowa House.

He is serving his first term in the Iowa House. 

He is a ranking member of the Administration & Rules Committee, and serves on Commerce, Labor, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, and the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee. 

