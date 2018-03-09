Kacena announces bid for re-election to Iowa House

Iowa State Representative Tim Kacena announced today he will seek re-election this year.

Kacena represents District 14, which covers the western and northern parts of Sioux City for the Iowa House.

He is serving his first term in the Iowa House, and is a ranking Member of the Administration & Rules Committee .

