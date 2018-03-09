South Dakota lawmakers approve precision ag project at SDSU

South Dakota lawmakers have approved a major new precision agriculture facility at South Dakota State University.

The Senate voted 30-2 Thursday to send the bill authorizing the project to Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The roughly $55 million project includes building a precision agriculture classroom and laboratory, with renovations to an existing building expected later.

Lawmakers address about $46 million of the cost in their plan.

That includes $16.6 million in private donations, $11 million from SDSU and $18.4 million from other sources including a fertilizer fee hike and a one-time $2 million state appropriation.

The university says its bachelor's degree in precision agriculture is the first in the nation.