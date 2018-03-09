Committee chair: Community support will make "huge difference" in USS Sioux City fundraising effort

On Wednesday, we first told you that the commissioning of the USS Sioux City will shift from the summer to the fall of 2018. The ship has to pass several important trials before its service can begin. So, the focus shifts to planning the events to commission the USS Sioux City.

Admiral Frank Thorp, the chair of the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee, calls the commissioning ceremony the most important day in the life of a Navy ship The ceremony transforms it from a "hunk of metal" into a living, breathing naval warship. Few know that value better than Dan Holzrichter. "I went to the Naval Academy after leaving North High School, and graduating in 1985," said Holzrichter.

Though Holzrichter took a commission in the Marine Corps after graduating from the Naval Academy, family ties still bind him to the Navy. "My mother-in-law lives less than 40-minutes from the Naval Academy, and I have a son-in-law, who just graduated from Naval Academy, and is on a destroyer in the Persian Gulf," said Holzrichter.

He's just one of dozens of people that have volunteered to serve on the commissioning committee. "This support that I see in Sioux City, and this connection, the community, this patriotism, is really gonna make a huge difference for the ship, the USS Sioux City, for 30 or 40 years," said RADM Frank Thorp, USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee. Thorp chairs the committee, which is responsible for planning the activities around the ship's commissioning. "We need to raise $800,000," said RADM Frank Thorp, USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee. "We can do that with $1 here, $5 here, $10 here, $25." Thorp says money has already been pledged by local donors, donors in the defense industry, and the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

Some of that money will establish a "legacy fund" to help pay for the education of crew members and their families for years to come. "It's something, a legacy, that's going to last 30 or 40 years," said Dan Holzrichter, USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee. Click here to contribute.