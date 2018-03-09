Time change means time to change smoke alarm batteries

When your clock changes this weekend, it's time to change the batteries in your smoke detector.

"Along with changing the battery in that smoke alarm, it's very important that when you're checking it, to look at the date it was manufactured. A smoke alarm is really only good for 10 years," says Mark Aesoph, Fire Marshal.

Aesoph says after a decade, the reliability of a smoke alarm drops significantly.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says you should have at least one smoke detector on every floor of your home.

Having a working detector could mean the difference between life and death.

"The most important thing is, out of those last 800 structure fires, we had three fire deaths in that. All three of those deaths occurred in homes where there was no working smoke alarm," says Aesoph.

There are several different types of smoke detectors on the market that can help save your life and the lives of others.

"Right now, the dual sensor smoke alarms are really the best on the market. They provide you two different technologies to actually sense a fire, photoelectric and ionization," says Aesoph.

Even if the smoke alarm says the battery is good for ten years, it's still important to check it.

"They still need to be tested regularly. They are recommended that you push that button at least once a week just to assure yourself that it's working correctly," says Aesoph.

A simple step to protect your home and the lives of others.