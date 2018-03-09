Sioux City Fire rescue offers new smoke alarm for deaf and hard of hearing

Sioux City Fire Rescue is offering a new, special smoke detector for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Sioux City Fire Rescue will come to your house and install the free device that can help save the lives of those who may be deaf or hard of hearing during a fire.

The Device works when a regular smoke detector goes off.

It sets off this smoke detector which has a piece that can be put under a mattress.

"It's got a different tone that it emits for the people that are more hard of hearing. For the actual deaf, it does have a bed shaker that attaches to it so, it actually will shake the bed if it senses an alarm," says Mark Aesoph, Fire Marshal.

This new smoke detector is battery operated.

The ones used in the past have been hard-wired.