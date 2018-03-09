Some weekend snow possible in Siouxland

Some light snow made its way across northern Siouxland during the morning hours but then moved to the east as our skies cleared out.

Temperatures did get a little warmer for us with highs in the 40s in western Siouxland and 30s for most of northwest Iowa.

The weekend will bring in more clouds and a chance of a light mix of precipitation by early Saturday morning.

As the temperatures warm into the low 40s by the afternoon, we'll mostly see some drizzle or light rain possibilities.

Then that rain could turn into some snow for Saturday night into Sunday.

The snow could be heavy enough to accumulate to around an inch in Sioux City with northern Siouxland seeing a little more in the 1 to 2 inch range.

The light snow on Sunday could become a mix again by Sunday afternoon but should be pretty light.

The precipitation comes to an end by Sunday night and then we can get ready for some major warming.

High on Monday will still be below average in the upper 30s.

But the 40s that we see on Tuesday will become low 50s by Wednesday and then into the upper 50s by Thursday.

We could even hit 60 degrees by next Friday as a light rain chance could start to move back into the picture.