6th Annual Train Show this weekend

Setup for the 6th annual Train Show was in full force Friday.



The event, held by the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club, showcases model train displays.



It will be held in South Sioux City for the first time this year after being in Sergeant Bluff for the past several years.



Vendors will have booths and concessions will be available.



For the first time there will be a push and pull train ride for kids.



Proceeds from the Train Show will go to help diabetics in two different ways.



"One is to send kids to diabetic camp. The other is to supply sharps containers to the hospitals so that they can get those out to diabetics so we can keep the number of needles going out to landfills down." said John Koskovich, Train Show Chairman.



The event is held at the Delta Hotel Center in South Sioux City.



It runs from 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM Sunday.