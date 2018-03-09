Winnebago and Ponca return to Nebraska state title games

Winnebago is back in the C1 championship game for the third time in four years after beating Broken Bow, 69-55, in the semifinals on Friday.

MaNaPe Cleveland had a game-high 27 points and teammate D'Von LaPointe added 25 points as the Indians improved to 22-6 on the season.

"We just told them to buckle down, get a couple more stops to put the game out of reach and that's what they did, they dug in deep and came up with some big stops at the end," said Winnebago head coach Jeff Berridge.



"We all trust each other. We all know what to do with each other," said Winnebago senior MaNaPe Cleveland. "We all know how to play, we all grew up with each other so we've all got a good bond, we're all family here."

"We had the momentum. We got the first punch and we just kept punching," said Winnebago senior D'Von LaPointe. "We just kept rolling with the punches and we got the momentum and we kept going."

The second-seeded Indians will play top-seeded Wahoo (26-2) in the championship game at 9:00 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wahoo beat Lincoln Christian, 60-48, in the other semifinal.

Ponca will get to defend their Class C2 championship after beating Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 50-33, on Friday afternoon at the Devaney SportsCenter.

Ponca led 22-13 after one quarter and 31-20 at the half. Carter Kingsbury had 18 points to lead Ponca, while Max Masin had 12 and Logan Kingsbury added 10 points. BRLD falls to 25-3 and will play in the consolation game on Saturday at 9:00 AM against Yutan.

"These kids are so good," said Ponca head coach Adam Poulosky. "They're great kids, they work hard. To me it would've been really disappointing not to have them play in Pinnacle Bank Arena tomorrow so I'm real glad that they're getting an opportunity to defend the title."

"Ever since we won it last year, we wanted to get back there and prove that we're better than last year so we can keep it going," said Ponca senior Max Masin. "We've been there before, we know how to win and we're going to get it done."

Ponca, the top seed, will take a 29-1 record into Saturday's championship game against third-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (24-3), who beat Yutan 39-36 in the other semifinal. The C2 title game is at 4:30 on Saturday.