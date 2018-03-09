Briar Cliff men move into NAIA quarterfinals; Northwestern knocked out

The most prolific 3-point shooting team in the NAIA had its arsenal out in full force in the first half Friday as 11th-ranked Briar Cliff (Iowa) rolled to a 90-74 victory over 8th-ranked seed St. Thomas (Fla.). The win advances the Chargers to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 overall seed IU-East on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

Strong outside shooting from Jackson Lamb, Ethan Freidel and Jay Wolfe helped the Chargers build a 32-10 lead just over 10 minutes into the game. The frantic pace was guided by a boisterous crowd as the BCU faithful made the 75 minute journey to support their team.

St. Thomas tried to cut into the lead behind big man Raheem Bowman as the 6-11 center scored six straight points to lead a 7-0 spurt to get the Bobcats to within 32-17 but that would be as close as they would get with the Chargers taking a 51-30 lead into the break.

"I loved the energy we came out of the gates with and obviously making those early three's helped us get rolling on the offensive end, said BCU head coach Mark Svagera."

"We took a lot of punches from STU, added Svagera, especially in the second half, but I was proud of the way our guys came back and extended that lead back up to 20"

The Chargers got 20-plus points from a trio of players as Freidel led them with 25 and he was followed by Jackson Lamb's 21 and Jay Wolfe's 20.

BCU only made three triples in the closing half but still shot 36.6 (12-33) on the day from behind the arc and 48.2 overall.

**********

Seventh-ranked University of Saint Francis (Ind.) moves into the quarterfinals with a 94-83 win over number-10 Northwestern (Iowa) in the second round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Derek Hinen, the Cougars senior floor general, poured in a team-high 34 points, one of four USF players to score in double figures. Both teams showcased their prowess on offense throughout, leading to the highest scoring game of the championship to date.

Saint Francis grabbed the lead for good after a jumper by Derek Hinen and later used a 12-4 run midway through the first half to push the lead to 10.

Up by nine at the half (50-41), the Cougars outscored Northwestern 15-5 to take a 19-point lead, its largest of the game, with 14:30 left to play. The Red Raiders made one final charge, cutting their deficit down to nine after a three-point play by Nathan Wedel with just over six minutes left.

Northwestern was led by Colton Kooima, who closes out his prolific career with 37 points, much to the delight of his hometown fans. Nathan Wedel scored 23 and pulled down 12 rebounds in his final game in a Red Raider uniform. They finish the season with a 26-7 record.