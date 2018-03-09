Northwestern women snap Eastern Oregon's 25-game winning streak; advance to NAIA quarterfinals

Northwestern College defeated Eastern Oregon 83-60 on Friday at the NAIA II Women's Basketball Championships. The Mountaineers came into the game with a 25-game winning streak that stretched back to November. Anna Kiel and Kassidy DeJong's double-doubles led the way for the Red Raiders to advance to the quarterfinals.

Eastern Oregon led by just one point by the end of the first. Northwestern stole the second quarter by shooting 9-of-16 and commanding a nine point lead by outscoring the Mountaineers 21-11. Renee Maneman led all scorers with 14 points in the first half. It was 44-35 going into the locker room.

Like the second, the third quarter was dominated by the Red Raiders. Northwestern outscored the Mountaineers 24-8 to increase their lead to 25. Anna Kiel led Northwestern with 23 points. Renee Maneman and Kassidy De Jong each had 15.

Northwestern will move on to the quarterfinals, where they await the winner of College of the Ozarks (Mo.) and St. Francis (Ill.). The quarterfinal game will be played at 6:00 P.M. Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center.