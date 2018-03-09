Orange city man faces jail time after manufacturing anabolic steroids

An Iowa State University student was sentenced Monday for Manufacturing anabolic steroids

23-year-old James Nhan of Orange City has been sentenced to two years probation with a condition that he spend two consecutive weeks in jail.

Nhan has admitted to manufacturing the anabolic steroids and intending to distribute them to various customers.

Back in 2015 police executed a warrant on Nhan's residence and found numerous vials containing anabolic steroids, laboratory equipment, packing material, labels, and sheets of papers listing the names and address of people who had purchased or intended to purchase the steroids.

Nhan says he imported the raw materials from China.