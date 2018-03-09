Morningside men move into NAIA quarters; Mustang women out in ro - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside men move into NAIA quarters; Mustang women out in round two

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Morningside beat Warner Pacific on Friday, 84-73.
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

Fifth-ranked Morningside advanced into Saturday’s quarterfinals of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship with an 84-73 victory against No. 12 Warner Pacific in Friday’s second round action.

The Mustangs will take a 28-6 record into a 6 p.m. quarterfinal contest against No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan (28-7), which defeated Indiana Southeast 85-72 in its second round contest.

Morningside is in the NAIA II Quarterfinals for the first time since 2006, when it also defeated Warner Pacific (71-68) in the second round to get there.

Brody Egger poured in a game-high 25 points and Tyler Borchers posted his 11th double double of the season and his second double double of the national tournament with 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

The Mustangs also received double figure scoring production from Zach Imig with 12 points and Alex Borchers with 11. Matthew Hahn finished one bucket shy of twin figures with eight points.

Egger did much of his scoring from the free-throw line, where he converted 11 of 12 attempts, to go along with a four-for-nine shooting performance from the 3-point arc.

Tyler Borchers, who ranks among the NAIA II national leaders in field goal accuracy, drilled eight of 13 floor shots and dealt five assists to match his career high.

Morningside made 27 of 56 field goal attempts for 48.2 percent and converted 21 of 23 free throw bids for 91.3 percent.

Morngside never trailed and the score was tied just once at 2-2. The Mustangs took the lead for good when a 3-pointer by Egger put them up 5-2. Morningside took a 44-36 lead into the intermission and eventually led by a game-high 21 points.

**********

In the final game of the second round at the NAIA Women's National Championship, Morningside lost to St. Xavier (IL) 84-71 on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The 13th-ranked Mustangs trailed 27-18 after one quarter and 43-31 at the half.

Kara Krolicki scored 14 points in the first quarter for St. Xavier and led the Cougars with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including five three-pointers. Madison Bruan and Rachelle Housh each had 11 points to lead Morningside.

The fourth-ranked Cougars scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed. The Mustangs finish the season 22-12. St. Xavier will play Hastings in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 8:00 pm.

    •   
