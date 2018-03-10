Winnebago falls in Class C1 title game

Last season, Winnebago was upset by Wahoo in the Class C1 semifinals. This year, the Indians fought to avenge their loss in the championship game. This time, the Warriors were the top seed.



Winnebago beat Broken Bow by nine in the semis to advance to the Class C1 final.



In the first quarter, D'Von LaPointe stepped into the passing lane and went coast-to-coast for the lay-up and the foul.LaPointe had 13 points and a season-high 14 assists.



In the second half, the lid came off the basket. MaNaPe Cleveland, Maurice Scott and Makoonce Littlevoice all hit big threes. The Indians went up by 12 in the third quarter.



But Wahoo came roaring back. Blake Lacey connected on a step-back three. The Warriors took their first lead of the second half midway through the fourth quarter.



With under 30 seconds to play, and the Indians down three, they went to Cleveland, who drilled the deep ball to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In OT, Scott hit a big corner three. Scott led Winnebago with 18, but Wahoo free throws put them out of distance, and the Indians fell 70-66.



"My dad woke me up every morning to remind me of that game against Wahoo," said Cleveland. "So, I put in my hard work and the, Coach Jeff, every morning, every afternoon, he always left open the gym and the weight room. That's when me and D'Von took advantage of it and started shooting."



"Ever since we took the loss from Wahoo last year, that's just all I've thought about. I don't, I don't want to take another 'L,'" said LaPointe. "But it happened today."



"Everybody thought we were going to fall off this year, but these seniors put in the work," said Winnebago head coach Jeff Berridge. "My young guys put in the work, and we came here, got over the hump, made it to the championship game and we fell short but, hey, I'll take a silver medal over a bronze medal any day."

Winnebago finishes the season with a 20-7 record. They've been to the state tournament the past four seasons, but haven't won the C1 championship since 2015.