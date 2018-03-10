Cool and cloudy close to the weekend

Saturday started with some mixed precipitation across northern Siouxland including light freezing rain which made for slick roads.



Many of us had a dry afternoon with temperatures in the 40s making for a solid mid March day.



The system that brought this morning's precipitation will give us some light snow through the overnight hours.



By morning up to an inch of accumulation will be possible.



Clouds look to hang around through our Sunday with highs a little cooler.



Overnight we will clear our skies and set the stage for lots of sunshine through the week.



High pressure will dominate early in the work week with highs near average Monday and Tuesday.



Southwest flow kicks in by Wednesday and gets the mercury rising.



By Thursday and Friday we may see some 60s for highs!



However, we'll also have clouds returning Friday with a chance for some rain showers.