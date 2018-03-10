Morningside, Briar Cliff both bounced in NAIA quarterfinals

Morningside and Briar Cliff had a chance to meet in the NAIA semifinals on Monday. But, after Saturday's quarterfinal round, both the Chargers and Mustangs are heading home instead.

The Mustangs fell to Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday, 86-68. Brody Egger scored a game-high 30 points for Morningside (28-7), but the Mustangs shot just 37 percent for the game.

Indiana Wesleyan shot 48.5 percent, and was led by Evan Maxwell's 22 points. Kyle Mangas added a double-double, with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Morningside's big man, Tyler Borchers, chipped in 12 points, but the Mustangs got out-muscled down low, as the Wildcats enjoyed a 46-18 scoring advantage in the paint.

Briar Cliff also fell in the quarterfinals on Saturday, dropping a 76-68 decision to top-seeded Indiana East on Saturday.

The Chargers had three in double-figures, led by Erich Erdman's game-best 29 points. Erdman was a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line.

But Briar Cliff cooled after a hot start to the game, shooting just 4-of-29 from beyond the arc. Indiana East's Jaylen McKay and Bishop Smith scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, as the Red Wolves shot 46 percent from the floor.

"I'm incredibly proud of our guys, because we were right there with them," said head coach Mark Svagera. "We had chances numerous times down the stretch to get a bucket and cut the gap down. I thought we had some great looks and we just missed them. Sometimes that's basketball."

"We lose four amazing seniors," said junior Erich Erdman. "We've got a lot of guys coming back. We'll be back."

Briar Cliff finishes their season 26-and-8.