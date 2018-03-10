Northwestern women advance to NAIA Fab Four

Northwestern beat St. Francis on Saturday, 89-83, to advance to the NAIA Fab Four.

Three players had double-doubles, led by Kassidy De Jong's 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 11 Northwestern outlasted No. 19 St. Francis in overtime on Saturday, 89-83, advancing to the NAIA's Fab Four.

Anna Kiel added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Darbi Gustafson netted 12 points and grabbed 12 boards, in leading the Red Raiders (25-8) past the Illinois-based Fighting Saints.

A back-and-forth affair saw the Red Raiders lead 73-70 with 38 seconds left, but Leah Sims hit a game-tying three ball that sent the game to overtime.

But Northwestern took control in the extra five minutes, with some important offensive rebounds. The Red Raiders out-rebounded St. Francis 50-24, and had a 34-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Five Red Raiders scored in double figures.

"We want to finish everything we do well," said head coach Chris Yaw. "Whether it's one possession, whether it's a quarter, whether it's a break out of halftime. We want to finish everything well, and a couple of those offensive rebounds, we finished those possessions well."

"We've worked so hard all year long, and we've never given up," said junior Haley Birks. "We knew that that extra five minutes was going to be ours. We weren't going to let down at all, and just show a lot of grit."

Northwestern will face a fellow GPAC foe, top-seeded Concordia, in the national semifinals at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.