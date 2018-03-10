Ponca claims second-straight C2 title

After winning their first Class C2 title in 10 years last season, the Ponca boys lost just one game in the regular season.



The Indians rolled through the first two rounds at state, making it back to the state championship game. They played for a repeat title against Hastings St. Cecilia.

In the first quarter, Max Masin was the man. Mason hit threes on back-to-back possessions as Ponca started the game on an 8-0 run. Masin led the Indians with 16 in the game.



The Indians led by four at the break, and Carter Kingsbury got it going a bit in the third, netting his only three of the game to give the Indians a six-point lead.



St. Cecilia's Trevor Leach kept the Bluehawks in it. Leach set a Class C2 record with eight threes.

But the Ponca seniors took over down the stretch. Logan Kingsbury powered his way to the basket for two. Later, Kingsbury avoided the charge, and found Dalton Tremayne for the lay-in.

Ponca held St. Cecilia to six points in the final six minutes, claiming their second-straight Class C2 title with a 50-40 win.

"I'm so proud of these guys," said Ponca head coach Adam Poulosky. "I knew they could do it, they knew they could do it. They wanted it and we went and did it. The game got close, they don't panic or anything like that. They all love each other, they all share the ball. It's just been fantastic. I can't ask for anything more."

"We wanted to leave, like I've been saying, a legacy, kind of a standard for Ponca," said Ponca senior Logan Kingsbury. "This is what we want to do is win championships, not settle for anything less, and I think we did that."

"I love these seniors and I'm excited to finish out the year with them and go play golf with them," said Ponca senior Max Masin.

Ponca finishes with an almost-perfect 30-1 record. It's their third state title in school history.