16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after apartment fire

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sioux City Police were called to a structure fire at 2008 Ingleside Ave. at 3:40 Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officials found an upstairs apartment of the multiplex engulfed with fire.

The entire complex was evacuated.

A 16-year old male was found in the apartment, and transported to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency medical personnel resuscitated him at least two times.

He was stabilized and flown to the St. Elizabeth Regional Burn and Wound Center in Lincoln, NE.

He suffered from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

His name is not being released at this time.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, and no foul play is suspected.

The entire apartment building has been red-tagged, leaving 13 occupants displaced.

The American Red Cross came to the scene to assist the occupants.

The investigation is ongoing.

