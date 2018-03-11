Sunday apartment fire takes life of Siouxland teenager

Update:

A 16-year-old boy has died after an apartment fire Sunday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sioux City Police were called to a structure fire at 2008 Ingleside Ave. at 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

After further investigation, they found that the victim did have a working, brand new smoke alarm, but that it was tucked away in a drawer.

When crews arrived, they discovered a fire in one room, in one of the apartments in the complex.

"That fire did not spread from that room, or the apartment itself," said Sioux City Fire Marshal, Mark Aesoph.

Leaving one dead, and one injured.

"There was only one that reported injuries on the scene, there was another occupant in the apartment at the time of the fire that was uninjured," adds Aesoph. "No one else in the building sustained any injuries."

So was this an act of arson? Or just an unfortunate accident?

"At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated," adds Aesoph. "We've got a little bit of follow-up that we need to complete before we can actually determine that cause."

That being said, officials say an autopsy will be performed, but they have nothing surrounding the fire that appears to be anything but accidental.

Due to the damage done to the apartment, the complex was red tagged, and more than a dozen residents were displaced.

Now this unfortunate event is just a reminder how important it is to have a working, up-to-date smoke alarm properly set up in your home.

Previous Story:

Upon arrival, officials found an upstairs apartment of the multiplex engulfed with fire.

Police said 16-year-old Misael Gonzalez Velasquez was found in the apartment and transported to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He was flown to the St. Elizabeth Regional Burn and Wound Center in Lincoln, Nebraska where police said he died.

Police said he suffered from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, and no foul play is suspected.

The entire apartment building has been red-tagged, leaving 13 occupants displaced.

The American Red Cross came to the scene to assist the occupants.

The investigation is ongoing.