Day 1 of RAGBRAI 2018 route, announced

The complete route from Onawa to Denison was announced on Sunday.

The route encompasses 43.5 miles and 1,558 feet of climb.

You can add 22 miles to that total by riding the 4th annual optional Gravel Loop to Moorhead.

The Mile of Silence will take place after Turin in honor of those cyclists that we have lost.

SUNDAY – JULY 22, 2018

Onawa to Turin – 7.0 miles

Turin to Soldier – 10.8 miles

Gravel Loop to Moorhead – 18.8 miles (optional)

Soldier to Ute (Meeting Town) – 6.2 miles

Ute to Charter Oak – 6.5 miles

Charter Oak to Denison – 13.0 miles

Total Mileage: 43.5 miles (62.3 with the Gravel Loop)

Total Feet of Climb: 1,558 (2,627 with the Gravel Loop)

The route (towns and roads) is subject to change.

The full route, along with roads and pass-through towns will be released starting this weekend. Each daily release should be out by 8:00 am CST. Enjoy the ride!

For more details: https://ragbrai.com/2018/03/11/ragbrai-xlvi-route-sunday-july-22-onawa-to-denison/