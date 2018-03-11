Day 1 of RAGBRAI 2018 route, announced - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Day 1 of RAGBRAI 2018 route, announced

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
The complete route from Onawa to Denison was announced on Sunday.

 The route encompasses 43.5 miles and 1,558 feet of climb.  

You can add 22 miles to that total by riding the 4th annual optional Gravel Loop to Moorhead.  

The Mile of Silence will take place after Turin in honor of those cyclists that we have lost.

SUNDAY – JULY 22, 2018
Onawa to Turin – 7.0 miles
Turin to Soldier – 10.8 miles
Gravel Loop to Moorhead – 18.8 miles (optional)
Soldier to Ute (Meeting Town) – 6.2 miles
Ute to Charter Oak – 6.5 miles
Charter Oak to Denison – 13.0 miles

Total Mileage: 43.5 miles (62.3 with the Gravel Loop)

Total Feet of Climb: 1,558 (2,627 with the Gravel Loop)

The route (towns and roads) is subject to change.

The full route, along with roads and pass-through towns will be released starting this weekend.   Each daily release should be out by 8:00 am CST.  Enjoy the ride!

For more details: https://ragbrai.com/2018/03/11/ragbrai-xlvi-route-sunday-july-22-onawa-to-denison/

