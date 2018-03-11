Siouxland synagogue hosts interfaith Passover prayer service

A Siouxland Jewish congregation welcomed people of all faiths through its doors, Sunday, to celebrate the Jewish holiday.

The Congregation Beth Shalom held its first-ever community-wide Passover Seder.

The event is a time for members of the Jewish faith and others to come together and read the book of Exodus from the Bible.

The script tells the story of the Jewish people's escape from Egypt to Israel.

"We wanted to do something special for the community, showcase our synagogue and our beliefs," said Dan Lederman, Congregation Beth Shalom President. "Passover is a holiday that is supposed to be shared with non-Jews, so it's a natural holiday for us to open our doors and bring other faiths in to talk about our religion."

Congregation Beth Shalom held two services, Sunday, at 11 a.m. and 3 a.m.