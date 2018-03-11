Norfolk Catholic's Piper commits to Nebraska

At his introductory press conference in November, Scott Frost said that one of his priorities at Nebraska was to keep Nebraska high school talent in-state.



Last week, Frost got an in-state commitment from Northeast Nebraska.

Norfolk Catholic junior lineman Ethan Piper was offered by Frost on February 28, and committed to the Huskers last Monday.



Piper is 6'4" and 275 pounds, and coming off a season in which he helped the Knights win the Class C1 state championship.



Piper also has an offer from Iowa, but says Frost made his decision easy.

"He kind of sold it by just saying, 'we're going to bring back the '90s in Nebraska, and get a couple national championships,'" said Piper. "That kind of just did it for me. I was just like, 'Alright, where do I sign?'"

Piper is the third member of Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class.