GPAC steps up again in March

Over the last four NAIA women's basketball tournaments, the depth of the Great Plains Athletic conference has been on display.



Since 2015, seven different programs have advanced to the Fab Four. That includes Northwestern, who's in the final four for the first time since 2013.

The Red Raiders outlasted St. Francis of Illinois in overtime Saturday, 89-83, to make their 10th Fab Four overall.



Northwestern joins fellow league opponents Dakota Wesleyan and Concordia in the national semifinals.



As recently as 2015, Briar Cliff, Morningside, Hastings and Mount Marty have also all made Fab Four appearances.



So what is it about the GPAC, come March?

"Sometimes you don't know it, in the middle of it, how seasoned you're becoming," said Northwestern head coach Chris Yaw. "If you can play well enough not to get beat up, you feel like you're going to be really well-prepared coming here. That there's probably not much you haven't seen, there's probably not a talent level you haven't had to play against."

"The GPAC conference is a great conference, and that's why we're all here," said Dakota Wesleyan head coach Jason Christensen. "Because night-in and night-out, it's great basketball. It's a great league to be in, and I think we're showing the whole country that this is what the GPAC's about."

Northwestern takes on fellow GPAC foe Concordia on Monday at 8:00 p.m., following the conclusion of Dakota Wesleyan and St. Xavier.

The national championship is Tuesday night.