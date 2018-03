Dr. Juan Munoz, of Inside Out Chiropractic, announced on his Facebook page Saturday that he purchased the location previously occupied by 'Little Chicago Deli'.

It will be known as Brightside Cafe & Deli, and Dr. Munoz says he hopes to be open by May 1.

Dr. Munoz adds they are painting the walls yellow, and putting positive quotes on the walls, to create positive energy when you walk in the doors.