Sunshine returns to kick-start the workweek

Clouds have been thick across the region as we've progressed through our Sunday as low pressure has been continuing to move by to our south. High pressure will be building in on it heels allowing for decreasing cloud cover through the overnight hours. NW winds will be filtering in slightly cooler air into our Monday and Tuesday as this high continues to hold strong to our north. The plus side is that we will see an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will be staying in the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday but by the middle of the week, a big upswing will be felt.

A warm front will begin to knock on our doorstep and with high pressure moving SE, southerly winds will begin to kick in. We can expect 50s and 60s Wednesday all the way through this coming weekend as well a minimal precipitation chances. Sunshine will prevail as well as dry conditions through Thursday before a disturbance moves in Friday. This will bring the cloud cover back through the day as well as the chance for some scattered rain showers. Some brighter skies look to return by our Saturday but it looks to be rather short-lived as a boundary begins to stall to our south. This will bring another shot at some rain throughout the day on Sunday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer