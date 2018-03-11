Creighton, SDSU headed to NCAA Tournament

Two teams of area interest made the NCAA Tournament field on Sunday, one as an automatic bid, and the other as an at-large.

Creighton is in the field as the No. 8 seed in the South Region. The Bluejays will face No. 9 seed Kansas State at 5:50 p.m. on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.



Creighton was 21-11, and 10-8 in the Big East. Jays star guard Marcus Foster, averaging 20 points per game, started his career at K-State before transferring over to Creighton following his sophomore year.

South Dakota State is in the field. The Jackrabbits earned a No. 12 seed in the West Region, and will take on No. 5 seed Ohio State at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.



SDSU is making its third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Jacks, 28-6, beat South Dakota in the Summit League Tournament final to earn their trip, and are led by Mike Daum, who scores 23.8 points per game.

"We have a group of senior guys who have a lot of experience, and who will be able to pass it down to our younger guys," said Daum. "It'll help us because we've played on this type of stage before, we know what it's like, and we can kind of help keep the teams' nerves down."