Five dead after NYC helicopter crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Five dead after NYC helicopter crash

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Five people are dead after a private helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday evening.

The pilot was able to free himself and was brought to shore by a tugboat. 

"A man wearing a white blanket was extracted from the boat and then came out over the pier onto the walkway walked past us and then came down steps and was placed in the ambulance," said witness Bill Perrin.

Five other passengers had to be cut out of their harnesses; three of them were taken to local hospitals where they later died and two were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is not yet known but the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2FzWmX6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.