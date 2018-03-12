Newell, Iowa woman dies after falling from pickup truck and bein - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Newell, Iowa woman dies after falling from pickup truck and being hit by a car

Posted:
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Newell, Iowa woman has died after she fell from a pickup truck and was hit by a car. It happened about 8:45 Friday Night just north of Fort Dodge on U.S. Highway 169.

The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old Sarah Jensen fell from the truck driven by 31-year-old Joshua Jensen, also of Newell. She was then struck by a car driven by 31-year-old Cynthia Andrews of Joplin, Missouri.

Jensen was pronounced dead later at a Fort Dodge hospital. The patrol report doesn't say how she fell from the pickup.

