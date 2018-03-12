13 Mexican citizens detained trying to enter US illegally by boa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

13 Mexican citizens detained trying to enter US illegally by boat off the coast of California

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Border patrol agents detained 13 Mexican citizens over the weekend who were found in a floating Panga boat hundreds of feet from the California shoreline.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the boat was spotted off the coast of La Jolla Saturday morning.

Border agents believe those aboard were attempting to enter the united states illegally.

The United States Coast Guard transported the passengers, 12 men and one woman, to shore and they were taken to San Diego fire-rescue lifeguards headquarters.

Rescuers say it looked like the boat's engine wasn't working and the people on board appeared to be paddling with makeshift oars.

CBP took all 13 people into custody.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.