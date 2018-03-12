13 Mexican citizens detained trying to enter US illegally by boat off the coast of California

Border patrol agents detained 13 Mexican citizens over the weekend who were found in a floating Panga boat hundreds of feet from the California shoreline.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the boat was spotted off the coast of La Jolla Saturday morning.

Border agents believe those aboard were attempting to enter the united states illegally.

The United States Coast Guard transported the passengers, 12 men and one woman, to shore and they were taken to San Diego fire-rescue lifeguards headquarters.

Rescuers say it looked like the boat's engine wasn't working and the people on board appeared to be paddling with makeshift oars.

CBP took all 13 people into custody.