All five passengers killed in NYC helicopter crash, only pilot survives

Five people are dead after a private helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday evening.

The pilot was able to free himself and was brought to shore by a tug boat.

"A man wearing a white blanket was extracted from the boat and then came out over the pier onto the walkway walked past us and then came down steps and was placed in the ambulance," said witness Bill Perrin.

Five other passengers had to be cut out of their harnesses; three of them were taken to local hospitals where they later died and two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known but the National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2FzWmX6