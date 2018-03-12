Nepal plane crash kills at least 38

A U.S.-Bangla airlines passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed as it landed Monday at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal.

Clouds of thick, dark smoke could be seen rising above the Hilltop Airport, which was immediately shut down.

A police official says there were at least 38 killed and 23 injured with ten people still unaccounted for.

An airport official said the flight was arriving from Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital.

He said the plane appeared to have caught fire just before it landed and skidded to a stop in a field beside the runway.