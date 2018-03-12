March is prime time to view migrating sandhill cranes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

March is prime time to view migrating sandhill cranes

Posted:
KEARNEY, NE (AP) -

The sandhill cranes have begun arriving in central Nebraska as part of their annual migration.
   
March is the prime time to see the roughly 500,000 sandhill cranes that stop along the Platte River as part of their annual migration.
   
Every year, about 80 percent of the world's sandhill crane population visits Nebraska to forage for food before continuing north to their breeding grounds.
   
Endangered whooping cranes and other rare birds also sometimes make an appearance.
   
To learn more about the sandhill crane migration and the best way to view them, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/cranes

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.