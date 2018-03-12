High pressure brings sunshine and pleasant conditions Monday

We closed out the weekend on an overcast and much colder note across the KTIV Viewing Area. Much improvement will be seen today as high pressure continues to build in. Sunshine will take back over and temperatures will be warming closer to average. NW winds will still be filtering in cooler air today into Tuesday as this high continues to hold strong to our north. Temperatures will be staying in the 30s and 40s today and Tuesday but by the middle of the week, a big upswing will be felt. A warm front will begin to knock on our doorstep and with high pressure moving SE, southerly winds will begin to kick in.

We can expect 50s and 60s Wednesday all the way through this coming weekend as well a minimal precipitation chances. Sunshine will prevail as well as dry conditions through Thursday before a disturbance moves in Friday. This will bring the cloud cover back through the day as well as the chance for some scattered rain showers. A few snowflakes may mix in Friday night into Saturday morning. Some brighter skies look to return by our Saturday but it looks to be rather short-lived as a boundary begins to stall to our south. This will bring another shot at some rain throughout the day on Sunday which could again mix with snow late Sunday into next Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer